North Dakota State edges James Madison for FCS title

Vernon Bryant | AP | BDN Vernon Bryant | AP | BDN

FRISCO, Texas — Fargo to Frisco is a thing again at North Dakota State.

Easton Stick threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Darrius Shepherd and the Bison took back the Football Championship Subdivision title, beating James Madison 17-13 on Saturday. The victory came a year after their five-year run atop the FCS ended against the Dukes in the semifinals.

NDSU (14-1) also preserved its division-record 33-game winning streak from three years ago, ending James Madison’s run at 26 straight, denying the Dukes a second straight title and spoiling what would have been their first undefeated, untied season.

By winning six championships in seven years in the suburb north of Dallas, the Bison tied Georgia Southern with the most FCS titles.

“It’s a legacy,” said linebacker Nick DeLuca, who was injured and missed last year’s 27-17 loss to James Madison in Fargo that denied the Bison their annual trip to Texas. “That’s everything that we work for and all those workouts, all that extra stuff we do in the offseason, it’s for this moment and for this stage. Just happy to get back here.”

The Dukes (14-1), who trailed 17-3 late in the first half, had a chance to win after punter Harry O’Kelly ran 24 yards on a fake. But Bryan Schor’s desperation throw to the end zone on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete with 58 seconds left.

James Madison couldn’t overcome the deficit because the mistakes that helped put the Dukes behind kept happening.

Schor had two interceptions, including one by Marquise Bridges in his first career start at the NDSU 3 late in the third quarter. Two possessions later, Terrence Alls dropped a pass while running behind the defense, and Schor was sacked for the fourth time on the next play, forcing a punt.

“They made plays and we made too many mistakes,” James Madison coach Mike Houston said. “That’s what it boils down to. But they deserve to hoist that trophy out there.”

Bruce Anderson ran for a game-high 63 yards and the first touchdown . Shepherd’s first touchdown of the season came when Stick hit him in stride at the 15 for a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

James Madison’s Simeyon Robinson, who had two sacks, blocked a field goal to keep the deficit at four with 4 1/2 minutes remaining before O’Kelly’s run on the fake punt.

Marcus Marshall had a 1-yard run for the only touchdown for the Dukes, who lost the turnover battle 3-1 after forcing 10 takeaways in the semifinals. Ethan Ratke had two field goals but missed one in the first half.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.