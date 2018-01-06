Er helps rally UMaine men’s basketball team past Binghamton

Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN

Senior guard Ilker Er scored a game-high 23 points, including eight straight during a critical 14-0 spurt in the second half, as the University of Maine men’s basketball team erased an eight-point deficit in the final eight minutes to beat Binghamton 76-73 at Vestal, New York Saturday afternoon.

Junior guard Aaron Calixte scored 18 points and Isaiah White had 13 points for UMaine (4-13, 1-1 America East).

Calixte scored 15 of his points in the second half and Er had 14 as the Black Bears outscored the Bearcats 49-39 to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.

Er went 10-for-14 from the floor, including 2-for-5 on 3-pointers, and Calixte was 4-for-6, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point arc.

J.C. Show tossed in 20 points for Binghamton (9-7, 0-1 AE) and Thomas Bruce contributed 12.

UMaine trailed 61-53 with 7:58 remaining when White hit a 3-pointer off a Calixte feed to trigger the run of 14 unanswered points.

Er converted a traditional three-point play after rebounding a Vernon Lowndes Jr. miss and Er then made a jumper to tie it.

Er gave UMaine the lead for good with a 3 off an Ilija Stojiljkovic pass before Calixte capped the run with a conventional three-point play.

A Thomas dunk with 3:05 left ended a scoring drought that lasted 4:53 and saw the Bearcats miss six shots and turn the ball over three times.

Binghamton went on a 12-7 run and pulled within one on two Show free throws with three seconds left but Calixte was immediately fouled and sank both free throws to sew it up.

“Ilker stepped up and made big plays for us all day,” said UMaine head coach Bob Walsh in a release on the UMaine website. “Down the stretch, we were mentally tough and that allowed guys like Ilker and Aaron to make some huge buckets.

“I’m really proud of the belief we showed, especially after another difficult result on Wednesday. We just refuse to give in,” added Walsh, referring to Wednesday’s 71-70 loss during which UMaine erased a 20-point second-half deficit but lost on a late 3-pointer.

Calixte handed out four assists while Stojiljkovic grabbed a career- and game-high 12 rebounds.

Show had four steals to complement his offense and Bruce hauled in a team-high seven rebounds with three steals. Willy Rodriguez and Tyler Stewart each scored nine points and Everson Davis had eight to go with four rebounds and three assists.

Timmy Rose had a team-high four assists.

UMaine opens its home conference schedule on Wednesday at 7 when the Black Bears entertain the University of Maryland Baltimore County.