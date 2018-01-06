At-large suspect in Millinocket homicide faces another murder charge in North Carolina

Contributed photo | BDN Contributed photo | BDN

The at-large suspect in a December Millinocket homicide is now wanted for another killing in North Carolina, according to a Robeson County newspaper.

Tony Locklear, 43, has been charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to the slaying of Braxton Chavis Jr, which took place on Dec. 4 in Maxton, North Carolina, according to the Robesonian.

Those charges arrived as law enforcement officials continue an ongoing manhunt for Locklear, one of two people suspected in the shooting of Wayne Lapierre at his Millinocket home on Dec. 19.

Lapierre, 59, died in a Bangor hospital three days later. His wife, Diem Lapierre, was also shot during the home invasion and hospitalized.

Police have already arrested Christopher Murray, 38, of North Carolina, in connection with the shooting. Murray refused to waive extradition when he appeared in Robeson County court earlier this week, a move that could delay Maine officials from bringing him to trial here.

Locklear, formerly of East Millinocket, is believed to be in the Maxton area.

If he is found outside of North Carolina, he will most likely be extradited to Maine first, where he is likely to face a speedier trial than in Robeson County, which had nearly as many homicides last year as the entire state of Maine, the county’s District Attorney Johnson Britt told the Robesonian.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Department could not be reached Saturday to provide additional information about the new charges against Locklear.

Maine State Police have declined to provide details surrounding the Millinocket shooting, or the possible motivations behind it.

