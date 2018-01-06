Mega Millions says one ticket won the $450 million jackpot

Gerry Broome | AP | BDN Gerry Broome | AP | BDN

One Mega Millions ticket holder in Florida is the winner of the $450 million jackpot prize, the fourth biggest in the multistate lottery’s 15-year history and the 10th largest of any lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers, drawn Friday night, were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and 10. The jackpot amount refers to an annuity option in which payments are made over 29 years. Each annual payment is 5 percent bigger than the previous one, but many winners choose a cash option, which in this case would yield $281 million in one lump-sum payment.

According to a tweet by the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, a Gulf Coast town northwest of Tampa.

This win comes just a few years after a Florida winner split a sizable haul with a winner from Michigan. Winners from the two states won the $414 million Mega Millions jackpot in 2014.

Eight Match 5 winning tickets from California, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas were also announced Friday. A total of nearly 3 million tickets, including the jackpot winner, won prizes Friday.

Mega Millions is one of two big jackpot games. A drawing will be held Saturday for the $570 million Powerball jackpot. If there is a winning ticket, the holder can take home $385.5 million with a cash option.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $646 million, which was won in 2012 by three ticket holders from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

All lottery winnings are subject to a 25 percent federal tax withholding, The Washington Post’s Jonnelle Marte wrote. Most states also charge taxes, some up to 9 percent.

States such as New York and Maryland as well as the District of Columbia are among the worst places to win a lottery. Maryland, for instance, withholds 8.75 percent for residents and 7 percent for nonresidents. But winners in 10 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, could walk away with bigger winnings because those states don’t charge state taxes on lottery winnings, Marte wrote. One of them is Florida.