Hunter pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Hebron woman

Deer hunter Robert Trundy pleaded not guilty Friday in the Oct. 28 fatal shooting of a Hebron woman on her property, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Trundy, 38, of Hebron denied charges of manslaughter, failure to render aid and to report a hunting accident in Oxford County District Court in South Paris Friday, the Sun Journal reported.

He was indicted Dec. 15 after he allegedly shot 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel on the opening day of residents-only deer hunting season while Wrentzel was digging on her own land.

According to court documents, Trundy told Game Wardens that after the shooting, he realized he had shot a person and was not able to render her aid. Instead, he called his father, Ralph Trundy, with whom he was hunting.

Wrentzel’s body was found about 200 feet from where wardens determined Robert Trundy fired his rifle. The State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her dead of a gunshot wound to her lower torso.

Robert Trundy’s lawyer, Lewiston-based Scott Lynch, has said Trundy did what “every Little League coach is trained to do” in dealing with a medical emergency. Ralph applied CPR to Wrentzel, and told his son to call 911, Lynch said.

Trundy’s next court appearance is March 9, the report said.

If convicted of manslaughter, he could face a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He could spend up to five years in prison and face a fine of up to $5,000 for the count of the failure to render aid. He would be legally barred from possessing firearms for the rest of his life if convicted on either charge.

