UMaine women’s basketball team hosts Binghamton; men’s hockey at Boston U.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 8-6 (1-0 America East), Binghamton 9-4 (0-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 21-13, UMaine 57-40 on 3/4/17

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.8 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.3 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.4 ppg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.2 ppg, 2.2 apg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (20.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.8 spg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-1 C Alyssa James (10.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.6 blocks, 2.5 spg), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (8.1 ppg, 2 apg), 5-9 F Rebecca Carmody (7.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-0 G Carly Boland (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Game notes: Binghamton has won five straight, its longest unbeaten streak since 2003-2004. The Bearcats hit 14 3-pointers in an 80-64 win over Dartmouth on Sunday. Watkins is AE’s leading scorer and ranks 21st in the country. James tops the conference and is second in the nation in blocked shots. Binghamton leads Division I with 7.8 blocks per game. UMaine has won 10 of the last 11 meetings including the last four at home. Millan, who has scored in double figures in each of UMaine’s last 13 games, is second in the league with a .366 3-point shooting percentage.

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Time, site: Saturday, 7 p.m., Agganis Arena, Boston

Records: UMaine 10-7-1 (4-4-1 Hockey East); Boston University (8-10-1 (6-6-1)

Series: BU leads 65-51-13, BU 7-0 on 11/18/17

Key players: UMaine — C Tim Doherty (7 goals, 8 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (6 & 9), RW Eduards Tralmaks (7 & 7), D Patrick Holway (5 & 9), C Chase Pearson (1 & 12), LW Nolan Vesey (7 & 4), G Jeremy Swayman (7-3-1, 2.58 goals-against average, .927 save percentage); BU — RW Patrick Harper (8 & 13), C Bobo Carpenter (9 & 9), D Chad Krys (5 & 13), C Jordan Greenway (7 & 10), C Shane Bowers (8 & 6), D Dante Fabbro (4 & 8), G Jake Oettinger (7-9-1, 2.91, .902)

Game notes: BU has five players who will be returning from the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships including Oettinger, Harper and Fabbro. UMaine will regain the services of Swayman. The Black Bears are unbeaten in seven games (6-0-1) while BU is 3-4 in the same span. Holway was the Hockey East Player of the Month for December and Doherty was the Rookie of the Month. Both teams are in the top half of the national rankings in scoring and in the bottom half in defense. UMaine is tied for ninth in scoring (3.16) while BU is 18th (3.16). UMaine is 41st in defense (3.11) while BU is tied for 32nd (3.00). BU has 12 NHL draft choices compared to UMaine’s five. BU is a highly-skilled team that racked up nine goals in a 9-3 win over UMass Lowell on Dec. 9. UMaine must be thorough defensively and not turn the puck over in the danger areas to fuel BU’s transition game.