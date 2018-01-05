UMaine, Husson football players earn spots in national all-star events

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN | BDN

Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN

Football players from the University of Maine and Husson University will have the opportunity to suit up one more time as collegians.

Jamil Demby and Robenson Saintard both have earned spots in postseason all-star events.

Demby has accepted an invitation to play at the 2018 National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl and Saintard has been selected for the College Gridiron Showcase.

Demby, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman, took home several postseason awards following his senior season with the Black Bears. He was an All-CAA first-team pick and was chosen to the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision All-America First Team.

The Vineland, N.J. native was also a STATS FCS All-America second-team and All-New England Football Team honoree.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Jan. 20 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 20. The game, which will be broadcast live on FS1, is a week-long experience that provides players with the chance to showcase their game to NFL scouts and coaches.

Super Bowl Champion coaches Mike Martz and Darrell Green will serve as head coaches of the National and American teams, respectively.

Saintard will cap off a successful senior season at Husson with a trip to the College Gridiron Showcase.

The first-team All-Eastern Conference Football Conference wide receiver will get to show off his skills Jan. 6-10 at Addison, Texas. The showcase is for NFL Draft-eligible players selected by a panel of football experts.

The five-day event includes a series of seminars and evaluations in addition to a controlled scrimmage.

Saintard generated a career-high 370 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Eagles. That included a 44-yard catch against SUNY Maritime. He started all 12 games and averaged 30.8 yards per game and 13.2 yards per catch.