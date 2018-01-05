New England Patriots
January 06, 2018
New England Patriots

Patriots covering New England’s homeless with game blankets

The Associated Press
Charles Krupa | AP | BDN
In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown by running back Dion Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are trying to cover the homeless as a fresh blast of arctic air grips the region.

The team says it’s donating more than 1,200 blankets that fans brought to keep warm during last Sunday’s frigid 26-6 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Fans were encouraged to leave the blankets behind, and they were cleaned and folded by stadium employees afterwards.

On Friday afternoon, team representatives plan to distribute some to Boston’s Pine Street Inn, which offers shelter and other services to the homeless.

The Patriots say the rest of the blankets, along with some hats and gloves, will be given to homeless shelters in each of the five other New England states.

 

Comments

