Maine figure skater captures national title

Ben McCanna | The Forecaster | BDN

A figure skater from Maine has earned a national championship.

Franz-Peter Jerosch of Yarmouth, competing with partner Jade Hom of Massachusetts, on Tuesday claimed first place in the novice division at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held at San Jose, California.

Jerosch and Hom went into Tuesday’s free skate competition in first place after their performance in the short program held on Monday. They also won the free skate to secure the gold medal.

It was the first national title for the 16-year-old Jerosch, who had earned a silver medal in two previous appearances as the nationals. Those came in the intermediate pairs and juvenile divisions.

Hom, 15, who until this year had competed as an individual skater, was making her first trip to the national championships.

Jerosch had flirted with winning a title last year when he and his former partner were ranked first after the short program but took second in the free skate and wound up in second place overall by only 1½ points.

U.S. Figure Skating’s novice division is two steps below the championship division, from which Olympics qualifiers are selected.

Jersoch and Hom are scheduled to participate Sunday in the Smucker’s spectacular event alongside the members of the U.S. Olympic Team.

