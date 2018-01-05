Maine mourns an advocate ‘for all the people who never knew his name’

Courtesy Photo | BDN Courtesy Photo | BDN

Gerard “Jerry” Conley Sr., a late 20th century Maine political titan whom friends said might be missed most by people who never knew his name, died Thursday at age 88.

Conley, a long-time Portland mayor, state representative, senator and register of probate, believed in helping those who for whatever reason couldn’t help themselves.

“He firmly believed that those with money and access would be able to survive,” said Rep. John Martin, D-Eagle Lake, who was speaker of the House while Conley was Senate president in the early 1980s. “Those who had no access and had very little, he believed they needed help. He was there for them.”

Mary McAleney of Augusta, who was chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, first met Conley in the 1960s while waitressing. She built a lifelong friendship with Conley and his wife, Ann, as well as many of their 13 children.

“The thing that will be missed most about Jerry is his advocacy for all the people who never knew his name,” said McAleney.

Conley thought a bill he championed in the Maine Legislature that decriminalized public drunkenness was among his greatest achievements. McAleney said that’s a perfect example of his support for Maine’s most vulnerable and hurting people.

“He thought just because you happen to be drunk, you didn’t have to go to jail,” said McAleney. “He recognized that alcoholism is a disease.”

By many accounts, Conley struggled with alcoholism early in life but fought back against the disease when he was in his mid- 20s.

He attended Portland-area schools but enlisted in the U.S. Army before graduating high school. Conley first ran for political office in the 1960s, when he lost two bids to become Cumberland County sheriff. He won a seat in the Maine House of Representatives in 1964, the same year as Martin. He would eventually switch to the Senate, serving until 1984. He held various government jobs over the years until he was elected Cumberland County register of probate in 1992, according to his obituary. He also served as an appointee of Democratic Gov. John Baldacci on the Maine Turnpike Authority.

“Jerry happily ended his public services, along with many other Democrats, upon the election of Governor [Paul] LePage,” reads the obituary.

Conley was an outspoken and proud Irish Catholic who in 2009 received the Maine Irish Heritage Center’s Claddagh Award.

Former Democratic Sen. Anne Haskell of Portland, and many others, spoke of Conley’s gregarious nature, sense of humor and warm personality.

“He had solid values that didn’t shift based on what some political party wanted or what was going to be fashionable this week,” said Haskell. “He had a deep caring for the people he represented and a strong belief that government can work. That kind of passion, you don’t do that without a lot of commitment.”

Sen. Mark Dion, D-Portland, grew to know and respect Conley during Dion’s years as patrolman and then Cumberland County sheriff. Dion said Conley always lamented his lost elections to be sheriff. After Conley retired from his register of probate post, Dion named him an honorary deputy.

“He would have made a hell of a beat cop,” said Dion. “He knew everybody, wasn’t judgmental and he recognized that human beings weren’t perfect. He didn’t display anger and it was never personal.”

A celebration of Conley’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. A Mass of christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Plus X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.