Maine braces for bitter cold after blizzard

Whiteout conditions during Thursday’s “bomb cyclone” had all but ended for most of Maine by early Friday morning, but some areas are waking up to as much as 19 inches of snow.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service said concerns now shift to brutally cold temperatures that, with wind chills, could reach 40 below in the mountains Saturday.

Most of the state received at least a foot of snow Thursday into Friday, with Grand Isle reported 19 inches, said meteorologist Rich Norton of the National Weather Service in Caribou. The Bangor Airport was close behind at 18.3 inches.

Mount Vernon in Kennebec County reported 15.3 inches, and 11.9 inches fell at the Portland Jetport.

Snow continued to fall north and east of Caribou on Friday morning, with possibly a little lighter snow south and west of Caribou, according to Norton.

Caribou experienced “a complete white-out” for most of the night, he said.

“Looking out our window at the water town 1/16 of a mile away, if you didn’t see the beacon light going around you wouldn’t know it was there,” he said. “And most of the night we couldn’t see the beacon light.”

“Scattered snow showers will continue today and tonight as wraparound precipitation around this low gets drawn back across us,” he said.

In southern and western Maine, meteorologist Tom Hawley with the National Weather Service in Gray said snow flurries were possible today, with snow showers in the mountains, but accumulating snow had essentially ended.

Peak winds reached 28 knots, or about 33 miles per hour, and at 7:15 a.m. had dropped to 14 knots with gusts of 22 knots.

Despite a break from the snow for at least several days, temperatures and wind chills were in a steady fall expected to last all day.

“Basically, we’ve had our high for the day,” Norton said. Bangor and Millinocket reached 20 degrees early Friday, with southern and eastern Aroostook County in the low 20s and southeast Washington County in the upper 20s.

Portland registered 14 degrees at about 7:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, most of the region is expected to see temperatures fall into single digits to below zero, with Bangor forecast to reach 8 below, areas along the coast 1-2 degrees, Millinocket 10 below, and Houlton and Caribou 12 below to 15 below.

The NWS has issued wind chill warnings for the mountains and wind chill advisories for coastal areas in as far as Augusta and Lewiston through 11 a.m. Saturday.

“Right now we’re expecting the wind chill to reach 20 below in coastal areas and 30 to 40 below in the mountains,” Norton said. “Tomorrow, up in the mountains, it will feel like it’s 40 below, and 25 to 30 below at the coast.”

Thursday afternoon, the NWS confirmed a report of thunder snow about 25 miles south of Bangor. Norton said thunder snow is rare but not unheard of and is essentially a thunderstorm with snow instead of rain.

Cold air is expected to last through Sunday, with Monday temperatures likely to reach 30 degrees in the Portland area, and perhaps 36 to 37 degrees on Tuesday.

“It’s looking like it will get back more to normal,” Hawley said. “Then, at the end of the week, we’ll have snow changing to rain in southern Maine, and mixed in the mountains.”

