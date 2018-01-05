Search continues for missing Maine clammer

Multiple agencies are searching for a Thomaston man who went missing during Thursday’s storm while he was harvesting clams near St. George.

Paul Benner was last seen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday when he went clamming off Long Cove Road in the village of Tenants Harbor. Benner’s father reported him overdue at about 11 p.m., prompting the multi-agency search, according to Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot.

Searchers from the Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple local fire departments and private citizens, have been combing the water and shore for Benner since late Thursday night.

Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard crews have both been using their boats to search the area of Long Cove. The Coast Guard also flew a helicopter over the search area Friday morning and have requested the use of another Coast Guard helicopter currently in Cape Cod, according to Chief Petty Officer Kevin Hampton.

Individuals with boats also assisted in the search Friday, Hampton said.

While Long Cove is a somewhat protected area, Talbot said there can at times be a current in the cove. At the time Benner went missing, the water temperature in the area was about 39 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Hampton, with wind chill advisories in effect for the area.

“With a small vessel in five foot seas, even where Long Cove is you’re somewhat sheltered from the westerly winds, but there is still exposure risk,” Hampton said.

The search Friday morning is still being considered a rescue mission, according to Talbot. But he said “we’re on that shoulder of the time frame where if somebody went into the water” it could quickly become more of a recovery.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of local fire departments are handling the onshore search and are going door to door in the area, according to Hampton.

Talbot said Marine Patrol is hoping to get divers in the water before the end of the day.

