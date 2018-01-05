Lincoln man in summer standoff to serve 3 years for abusing teens

Penobscot County Jail | BDN Penobscot County Jail | BDN

A Lincoln man involved in a 22-hour standoff with police last summer pleaded guilty Friday to abusing minors, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

William Bradbury, 56, was sentenced in the Penobscot Judicial Center to five years in prison with all but three suspended, followed by two years of probation. He accepted the plea deal as a trial jury was about to be selected.

Bradbury pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, Devon DeMarco, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, said Friday afternoon. Bradbury will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Conditions of probation include no contact with girls under age 14 or with the victims. Bradbury’s victims were both 14 when they were abused in separate incidents in 2016 and 2017, DeMarco said. Evidence obtained from Bradbury’s cell phone proved the abuse occurred, the prosecutor said.

The sentence imposed was recommended both by DeMarco and Bradbury’s attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth.

Toothaker said Friday in an email that in exchange for Bradbury’s guilty pleas, the prosecutor agreed to drop a Class B sex charge, which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Last July 17, Lincoln police went to Bradbury’s home on Route 2 at 11 a.m. to interview him about the sex abuse complaints. A 22-hour standoff ensured. Bradbury, who had a 9 mm handgun, surrendered about 9 a.m. the next day after tear gas was fired into his home.

DeMarco said that she did not go forward with the civil charge of creating a police standoff because she could not prove Bradbury meant to cause a standoff.

On the charges of abusing minors, Bradbury faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He has been held at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest July 18 because he was unable to post $5,000 cash bail. That time will be applied to his sentence.

Reading about sexual assault upsets some people. If you need support, please call 1-800-871-7741. This service is free, private and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.