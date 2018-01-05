David Letterman returns next week with Obama as his first Netflix guest

Darron Cummings | AP | BDN Darron Cummings | AP | BDN

The wait is (almost) over.

Netflix has revealed the premiere date of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” Dave’s official return to the spotlight after retiring from his CBS late-night show in 2015.

The six-episode, 60-minute talk show series is set to debut Jan. 12, with a new episode released each subsequent month.

Letterman is pulling out all the stops with a top-tier guest list. Former President Obama, the show’s inaugural guest, will give his first TV talk show appearance since leaving office.

Obama is no stranger to talking shop with Letterman, having appeared eight times on “The Late Show” during Letterman’s tenure.

Guests for the rest of the season are George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

Episodes will each feature one person who Letterman finds fascinating, with interviews both inside and outside a studio setting.

