Arts & Culture
January 06, 2018
Arts & Culture Latest News | Poll Questions | Closings, Cancellations and Delays | Ice Storm of '98 | Marijuana Legalization
Arts & Culture

David Letterman returns next week with Obama as his first Netflix guest

By Libby Hill, The Los Angeles Times
Darron Cummings | AP | BDN
Darron Cummings | AP | BDN
In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, David Letterman speaks during the unveiling of a Peyton Manning statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. Letterman has lined up former president Barack Obama to be his first guest when he returns to a TV talk show later this month. Obama will join Letterman on Jan. 12, 2018 for the launch of the new “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix.

The wait is (almost) over.

Netflix has revealed the premiere date of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” Dave’s official return to the spotlight after retiring from his CBS late-night show in 2015.

The six-episode, 60-minute talk show series is set to debut Jan. 12, with a new episode released each subsequent month.

Letterman is pulling out all the stops with a top-tier guest list. Former President Obama, the show’s inaugural guest, will give his first TV talk show appearance since leaving office.

Obama is no stranger to talking shop with Letterman, having appeared eight times on “The Late Show” during Letterman’s tenure.

Guests for the rest of the season are George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

Episodes will each feature one person who Letterman finds fascinating, with interviews both inside and outside a studio setting.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like