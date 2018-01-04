Hurricane-force wind warning issued for coastal waters

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

A warning for hurricane-force winds has been issued for the entire coast of Maine.

“A Hurricane Force Wind Warning means winds of 64 knots [73 mph] or greater are imminent or occurring,” National Weather Service wrote in the warning. “All vessels should remain in port…or take shelter as soon as possible…until winds and waves subside.”

[Here’s the science behind the ‘bomb cyclone’]

The high winds are the product of a “bomb cyclone” winter storm that is expected to produce blizzard conditions and anywhere from 6 inches to more than a foot of snow throughout Maine.

A bomb cyclone is a storm that results from bombogenesis, a phenomenon in which atmospheric pressure drops rapidly over a 24 hours period, whipping up fierce and sometimes hurricane-force winds.

[Live blog: Wintry ‘bomb cyclone’ to blast Maine with wind and snow]

The winds are expected to kick up wave heights in outer coastal waters between 11 and 19 feet.

The warning extends out 25 nautical miles into the Gulf of Maine and is expected to remain in effect until midnight Thursday for waters west of Penobscot Bay. The warning for waters east of Penobscot Bay will be in effect from from noon until 7 p.m.

Wind and snow resulting from the storm are expected to continue in eastern Maine into Friday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.