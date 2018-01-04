Homicides rose in 2017; nearly half domestic violence related

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Maine had 20 homicides last year, two more than in 2016, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine averages 25 to 30 homicides a year, about half of them classified as domestic violence slayings.

In 2017, nine homicides — including the year’s only multiple homicide — were related to domestic violence. Two of the victims were children, one 7 weeks old, killed in Madison, and the other 4 years old, who died in Bucksport. Both were classified as domestic violence homicides.

Arrests have not been made in four homicides, two in Portland and one each in Whitneyville and Bucksport. One suspect in a fatal Millinocket shooting still is at large but a second is in custody in North Carolina awaiting extradition.

Since 2010, the number of homicides in Maine has averaged 24 a year with a high of 28 in 2011 and a low of 18 in 2016.

Here are the homicides of 2017:

Jan. 12: Jaxson Hopkins, 7 weeks, was beaten to death in his Troy home. His mother, Miranda Hopkins, 33, was found guilty of manslaughter in November by a Waldo County jury. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but five suspended.

Feb. 8: Edwin Littlefield, 43, was stabbed to death at the home of a friend in Waldo. Victoria Scott, 24, of Rockport has been charged with manslaughter. She is scheduled to be tried in May.

Feb. 9: Malcolm Linton, 76, was beaten inside his Richmond home and died at a hospital. His son, Kurt Linton, 55, of Richmond has been charged with manslaughter. He is to be tried in March or April.

Feb. 22: Scott Weyland, 42, was stabbed to death outside his home in Acton. His ex-wife, Kandee Weyland, 47, of Acton has been charged with murder. Her trial is set for September.

Feb. 28: Bryan Garcia, 35, of Scarborough was found dead in a car on Chadwick Street in Portland. Police continue to investigate.

April 4 : Joyce Wood, 72, died of a heart attack after an intruder entered her home home in Burnham. Tara Shibles, 37, of Thorndike pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter. She was sentenced to six years in prison with all but six months suspended.

April 16: Terrance Durel, 36, of New Orleans was fatally shot on Ohio Street in Bangor. Antoinne Bethea, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to be tried in August.

June 17: James Haskell, 41, of Chelsea was shot to death outside of a home in West Gardiner. The homeowner, Derrick Dupont, 28, has been charged with both murder and manslaughter. He is to be tried in June.

July 5: Carroll Tuttle, 51, fatally shot his wife, Lori Hayden, 52, and their son, Dustin Tuttle, 25, in Madison. The gunman also killed a neighbor, Michael Spaulding, 57, before being killed by Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies.

July 11: Wendy Douglass, 51, of Jay was found beaten to death at her home. Her longtime boyfriend, James Sweeney, 57, of Jay has been charged with murder. His trial date has not been set.

July 19: Sally Shaw, 55, was found dead along Route 193 in Cherryfield. Her boyfriend, Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, both of New York City have been charged with murder. Reeves remains in New York awaiting extradition. Their trial has not been scheduled.

Sept. 10: Sunai Thomas Yamada, 54, described as homeless, was found dead off Temple Street in Portland. Police continue to investigate.

Oct. 18: Kloe Hawksley, 2, died at her home in Bucksport. Maine State Police detectives announced in late December that her death was a homicide. No one has been charged.

Oct. 28: Wayne Foss, 48, of Whitneyville was found dead inside his burned-out mobile home. Maine State Police continue to investigate.

Oct. 28: Karen Wrentzel, 34, of Hebron was shot to death by a deer hunter on first day of hunting season on land she owned. Robert Trundy, 38, of Hebron has been charged with manslaughter and failure to render aid. A trial date has not been set.

Nov. 8: Kendall Chick, 4, died from a number of injuries. Her caregiver, Shawna Gatto, 43, of Wiscasset, has been charged with murder. Her trial has not been scheduled.

Nov. 9: Kimberly Shue, 62, was fatally shot by her husband, Clyde Shue, 82, of Manchester, inside their home. He turned the gun on himself, killing himself.

Dec. 19: Wayne Lapierre, 59, of Millinocket was shot to death during a home invasion. His wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, was wounded. Maine State Police issued arrest warrants for murder for two North Carolina men, Christopher Murray, 38, and Tony Locklear, 43. Murray has been arrested and is awaiting extradition. Locklear remains at large.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.