Man suspected in Maine killing won’t waive extradition from North Carolina

Maine law-enforcement officials will likely have to apply to extradite a North Carolina man to face a murder charge here, court officials said Thursday.

Christopher Murray, 38, of Maxton, North Carolina, refused to waive extradition when he appeared Wednesday in Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton on a fugitive-from-justice charge, a court clerk said.

Murray and 43-year-old former East Millinocket resident Tony Locklear are wanted on murder charges in Maine in connection with the shooting of Wayne Lapierre, a well-known Millinocket businessman, who died on Dec. 22 at a Bangor hospital.

Lapierre’s wife, 33-year-old Diem Lapierre, was also injured in the attack at their Millinocket home on Dec. 19, police have said.

State police have declined to provide details about the shooting or what motivated it.

Lapierre grew medical marijuana at several sites and owned property and a construction company in Millinocket.

Locklear was a truck driver for Emery Lee & Sons, a local construction company, and was last employed there in 2014, according to an employee.

Locklear remained at large as of Thursday morning, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police believe he is in the Maxton area and have been searching for him since Murray’s arrest on Dec. 27.

Extradition can take up to a year, officials have said. Murray remains in jail and is being held without bail.

