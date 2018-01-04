Freezing temperatures a likely factor in death of missing man, police say

Police in Mexico said this week’s freezing cold may have been a factor in the death of a 23-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, according to local media.

The man’s body was found outside behind a mill Tuesday, Mexico police told Portland CBS affiliate WGME. Police have not identified the man, who they believe was trying to warm up in the sub-zero temperatures and was reportedly not wearing enough clothing, according to WGME.

The man was celebrating his birthday with friends Monday night at a home on Route 120, but reportedly wandered off at some point, WGME reported. He was reported missing by his mother the next day.

Police found his body after scouring the area near where he was last seen and believed to be headed.

His body has been sent to the Maine medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

