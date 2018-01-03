Stony Brook foils comeback bid by UMaine men

STONY BROOK, New York — U.C. Iroegbu’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining enabled Stony Brook to overcome a furious second-half comeback by the University of Maine and score a 71-70 victory over the Black Bears in an America East men’s basketball opener Wednesday night.

Stony Brook is now 6-9 overall while UMaine fell to 3-12.

Stony Brook controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 20 points at 56-36 with 12:42 left in the second half.

But UMaine, with just one Division I victory so far this season, outscored the Seawolves 30-10 over the next 10½ minutes, with an 8-0 run capped off by an Aaron Calixte layup tying the game at 66-66 with 2:09 remaining.

A layup by Bryan Sekunda gave Stony Brook a 68-66 edge with 39 seconds to play before UMaine took its first lead since 7-6 on a four-point play with 19 seconds to go as Calixte hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Andrew Fleming made the first of two free throws after being fouled away from the ball.

Stony Brook called a timeout and Fleming missed his second free throw after the break, giving the Seawolves the ball with a 70-68 deficit.

UMaine had one final possession after Iroegbu’s go-ahead basketball but turned the ball over with one second remaining.

Calixte paced UMaine offensively with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Isaiah White scored 15 points and Ilija Stojiljkovic added 10 points.

Akwasi Yeboah had 20 points and five rebounds for Stony Brook while Junior Saintel and Tyrell Sturdivant scored 10 points apiece and Iroegbu added nine.