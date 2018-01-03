Man sent to jail for installing hidden cameras in bathrooms of Maine rental home

Courtesy of The York Weekly | BDN Courtesy of The York Weekly | BDN

YORK, Maine — A Massachusetts man was convicted Tuesday on 10 counts of violation of privacy and sentenced to jail for installing hidden cameras in a house on Nubble Road that he rented with family and friends last September.

Joseph J. McGrath, 32, of 25 Tracey Lane, East Longmeadow, was sentenced in York District Court to 30 days in jail and was immediately transported to the York County Jail to begin serving his sentence.

Charges arose from a police investigation that began after they were called to 48 Nubble Road early on the morning of Labor Day, Sept. 4. The call was made after individuals renting the house discovered “multiple covert and hidden cameras located in four of the bathrooms” at the house.

Police alleged McGrath placed the cameras in the bathrooms to record videos of friends and family on vacation there with him. The alleged victims included children and adults, police said.

