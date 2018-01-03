Pesticide ban up for vote in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new law that would restrict the use of synthetic pesticides in Maine’s largest city is coming up for a vote.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed ordinance on Wednesday evening in Portland. The proposal would prohibit the use of synthetic pesticides on public and private property within the city limits.

The city’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee voted to recommend creation of the ordinance in October. City documents say the ordinance provides some exceptions for emergency situations. It would also create an advisory committee to help with the development of an educational campaign about land care without pesticide use.

The proposal has drawn support from fans of organic lawn care practices. Others have cautioned that established pesticide uses help control disease-carrying insects, such as mosquitoes.

