January 04, 2018
Landlord in fatal Noyes Street fire nears deadline in appeal

The Associated Press
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Gregory Nisbet speaks during his sentencing hearing on Dec. 1, 2016, in Portland. Nisbet was convicted of a housing code violation in the case of Maine’s deadliest fire in decades and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a fine of $1,000. A deadline in his appeal is drawing near.

PORTLAND, Maine — A landlord convicted following a fatal Maine fire is appealing his case to the state’s highest court and has less than a week to file a brief.

Gregory Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which was the deadliest in the state in decades and killed six people. A spokeswoman for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court says Nisbet’s appeal’s still active and he has until Jan. 9 to file the brief.

Nisbet also was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The code violation convictions were related to the safety of the Portland apartment building where the fire happened. He was sentenced to three months in jail for the code violations.

Officials say the fire started in a cigarette disposal container.

