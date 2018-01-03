Nation
Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinians over Jerusalem row

By David Nakamura, Washington Post
Nasser Nasser | AP | BDN
Paramedics evacuate an injured journalist during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops following protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority amid a backlash over his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that has threatened to undermine potential peace talks in the Middle East.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said the Palestinians show “no appreciation or respect” to the United States for aid money given to Palestinian territories. President Mahmoud Abbas has vehemently objected to Trump’s decision on Jerusalem and said his government would not accept any U.S. peace plan with Israel.

Trump’s stance on Jerusalem, which is revered as a holy site by Jews, Muslims and Christians, upended long-standing U.S. policy. The president announced his decision — which reportedly came after months of internal White House deliberations and in the face of objections from top administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — in a speech last month and ordered the State Department to begin planning to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv.

Trump previously threatened to withhold U.S. funding from U.N. members that voted to rebuke the United States over his decision on Jerusalem.

