January 04, 2018
Maine woman dies wearing son’s surprise Christmas gift

By AP
    A picture of Michelle James with her son, Kaden, is surrounded by wrapping paper and Christmas decorations in this CBS 13 image. James died recently wearing a surprise Christmas gift of jewelry given to her by Kaden. The jewelry was donated by Day's Jewelers in Auburn.
LEWISTON, Maine — A critically ill woman whose 11-year-old boy surprised her with free earrings and a necklace for Christmas has died while wearing his gift.

The Sun Journal reports 45-year-old Michelle James succumbed to a flesh-eating bacteria Dec. 21.

Staff at Day’s Jewelers in Auburn gave James’ son Kaden the jewelry for free 10 days earlier when they found out he was shopping for his mother in the hospital.

The store’s Assistant Manager Vanessa Phipps says they were already planning on giving Kaden and his 13-year-old brother a gift for Christmas Eve.

Phipps says staff gave the boys two necklaces with a cross engraved, “Love, Mom” on the back after learning of their mother’s death.

