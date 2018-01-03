Lewiston High School closed Wednesday due to possible threat

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

Lewiston High School is closed Wednesday after the superintendent said someone made a threat to the school.

Superintendent Bill Webster said the threat was made by a student who is now in custody.

Officials believe the threat is false but classes are canceled as a precaution.

Lewiston Regional Technical Center is also closed Wednesday because of the threat.

An update on whether the closure will also affect after school activities is expected later on Wednesday.

