Prepare for blizzard Thursday, with storm likely to bring foot of snow

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A blizzard arriving Thursday morning will batter the state with high winds and drop about a foot of snow across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The blustery weather makes the storm the second “ bomb cyclone” — when sudden winds accelerate in force over a 24-hour period — to hit the state since an Oct. 30 storm knocked out power to nearly half a million Mainers and caused millions of dollars in damage. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared the storm a disaster, and approved federal funding to assist in local recovery efforts.

Snow in Greater Bangor will start falling earlier than predicted Thursday, arriving mid-morning and blanketing the city with a foot of snow by early the next day.

Precipitation will start earlier in the southern counties, where higher-than-expected snow totals will collect, starting around 7:30 a.m. and letting up around midnight.

Spurred by a combination of wind and snow, blizzard warnings are in effect all along the coast. Gusts there could reach 50 mph, and winds inland will blow at sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph, according to Mark Blomer, a meteorologist with the NWS in Caribou.

Swirling, wind-churned snowfall will cast the state in whiteout conditions for most of the afternoon, making for poor visibility on the roads, Blomer said.

“I would advise nobody to travel at all on Thursday,” he said.

Leading the pack for predicted regional snow totals, Down East will see about 13 to 14 inches — slightly more than was forecast on Tuesday.

In the southern counties, higher amounts are predicted, now that the storm is tracking farther west than it was yesterday, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the NWS in Gray.

In York and Cumberland Counties, between 8 and 10 inches are predicted. North of Portland along the coast, 10 to 14 inches are predicted.

The Lewiston-Auburn area, which saw some of the highest snow totals during a hard-hitting Christmas Day storm, will see about 8 to 10 inches, and the Augusta area will see a little more, about 9 to 11 inches, Pohl said.

Nearly a foot will fall across northern Penobscot County and southern Aroostook County. About half of that will fall in the far north — between 7 and 8 inches, Blomer said.

To bely the severity of Thursday’s precipitation, slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-20s and low-30s will accompany the blizzard.

The milder air will be a short-lived reprieve from a recent cold snap kept the state in the frigid single digits and below zero for about a week. The spell dragged Bangor’s average December temperature 6½ degrees lower than its usual average for the month — down to 18 degrees, from the usual 24.5, Blomer said.

But the relative warmth won’t last, and single-digit and sub-zero temperatures will return on the backside of tomorrow’s storm, falling overnight Friday. On Saturday, the high temperature in Bangor will be 1 degree.

