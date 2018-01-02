UMaine women open America East play Wednesday night

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 7-6 (0-0 America East), Stony Brook 8-5 (0-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 19-18, UMaine 78-71 (OT) on 2/12/17

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (16.9 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 1.8 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.3 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.3 ppg, 2.4 apg); Stony Brook — 5-11 G Shania Johnson (13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.5 rpg, 2 spg), 5-9 G Jerell Matthews (12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg), 5-1 F Cheyenne Clark (8.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.9 spg), 5-11 G Aaliyah Worley (6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg), 6-1 F India Pagan (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-7 G Gio Perez (5.2 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 rpg), 6-1 F McKenzie Bushee (3.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

Game notes: The Seawolves have a new look after losing their top four scorers and six of their leading seven point-producers. The Seawolves went 12-18 a year ago, (5-11 in America East). Clark, a transfer from Mohawk Valley Community College, led the National Junior College Athletic Association with 17.9 rebounds per game a year ago including an NJCAA-record 38 in one game. She is America East’s top rebounder and is 10th in the country with five offensive rebounds per game. UMaine has won six of the last seven meetings and its last three home contests against Stony Brook. Stony Brook is 20th in the country and first in America East in team defense (55.2 ppg allowed). UMaine played a much tougher non-conference schedule including three top-20 teams in No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 17 Duke.