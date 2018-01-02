Bangor firemen helps deliver baby in hospital parking lot

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

One of the first babies born in 2018 was delivered in the parking lot of a Bangor hospital with the help of the Bangor Fire Department.

Firefighters with Bangor Engine 5 responded to a call just before noon on New Year’s Day after a woman gave birth in the front seat of her pickup truck in the parking lot of Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Jennifer Sicard-Flood had already given birth to newborn Lucas Wayne Flood by the time firefighters and hospital workers arrived at the truck, Lt. Paramedic Andrew Emery said.

“The baby was a little bluish,” but healthy, he said, weighing in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce. “Baby didn’t even cry a lot, he was just chilling out.”

After making sure the newborn could breathe properly, firefighters, paramedics, and nurses bundled the mother and child in blankets and transported them inside the hospital.

“It was a nice little New Year’s Day present for us [and] mom,” Emery said.

The person driving Sicard-Flood to the hospital had pulled into the wrong entrance of the building, he said. The driver’s name was not available.

“I’m guessing, in the excitement, they just pulled into the wrong spot,” Emery said.

