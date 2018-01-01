Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

George Bridges | AP | BDN George Bridges | AP | BDN

The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

Detroit made the move Monday, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the season.

The Lions ended their season with a 35-11 win over to Green Bay. They went 9-7, their third winning record in four years.

Detroit met relatively modest expectations this season, but raised hopes by starting with a 3-1 record before fading.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.