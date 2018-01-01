Sports
January 02, 2018
Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Millinocket Homicide | Jack Cosgrove | North Korea
Sports

Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

By Larry Lage, Associated Press
George Bridges | AP | BDN
George Bridges | AP | BDN
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell gives directions to his players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston, Oct. 30, 2016. Detroit on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, fired Caldwell, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the season.

The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

Detroit made the move Monday, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the season.

The Lions ended their season with a 35-11 win over to Green Bay. They went 9-7, their third winning record in four years.

Detroit met relatively modest expectations this season, but raised hopes by starting with a 3-1 record before fading.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like