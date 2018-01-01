Two new Maine laws add protections for health care consumers

Stock photo | BDN Stock photo | BDN

Two new state laws aimed at health care costs are coming into effect.

Starting the new year, Maine health insurance carriers will face new requirements under a law backed by Sen. Rodney Whittemore, R-Skowhegan. Carriers must allow enrollees to get cost and quality data for comparable health care services through a website and toll-free telephone number.

Carriers can satisfy that requirement by directing enrollees to the Maine Health Data Organization website.

Also, carriers can no longer deny payment for a covered health care service just because an out-of-network provider made the referral.

Another new law backed by Rep. Martin Grohman, an independent from Biddeford, is aimed at unexpected medical bills. The law says carriers can only require enrollees to pay the out-of-pocket cost they would have faced under an in-network provider under certain scenarios.

