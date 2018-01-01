Winslow woman, 92, dies in Oakland crash

A woman from Winslow died Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash in Oakland.

Oakland police said Jeannette Vigue, 92, died when two cars collided on Kennedy Memorial Drive at 2:48 p.m. Saturday.

Vigue was a passenger in a car that was struck by a truck. Police said the truck hit a patch ice, leading to the crash.

The truck driver and two other people in the car were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Kennedy Memorial Drive was closed for hours while the crash was being investigated.

The two vehicles involved were totaled, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, though ice is believed to be the cause.

