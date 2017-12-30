Here’s a listing of New Year’s Eve happenings

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

Looking for a fun way to welcome in 2018? Here’s a list of some New Year’s activities happening across the state.

AUGUSTA — Black Tie & Tails Gala, 8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St.

Purchase tickets directly at Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, by visiting the front desk, by emailing fundraising associate, Jamie MacDonnell at development@pethavenlane.org, or online through EventBrite.com. Tickets are $30 each or $55 per couple; all proceeds directly benefit animals in the community.

BANGOR — 2018 Downtown Countdown, 8 a.m.-midnight, Sunday, Dec. 31, in downtown Bangor.

All events are free unless noted otherwise. Lots of food, music, story slams, fire spinners, Epic 5K Finale Road Race, ice throne carving, events inside Maine Discovery Museum with regular museum admission, theater performances, photo booth, photo art show, kids dance party (7-8 p.m.) Prince Tribute Band, and ball drop.

Visit Downtown Countdown Facebook‘s page for a detailed schedule.

BAR HARBOR — Celebrate the “Noon Year” at a special “Noon Year’s Eve” party at noon Saturday, Dec. 30, at Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St. Children age 4 and older are invited to listen to New Year’s Eve stories and then craft a noise maker to help celebrate the New Year. The “Noon Year” will be toasted with sparkling cider, cheese and fruit. For information, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

BATH — Paul Revere Bell Ringing, noon, Saturday Dec. 30, Hallett’s Clock, across from Bath City Hall, 55 Front St. The community of Bath gathers to sing Auld Lang Syne and ring its historic Paul Revere Bell. Followed by refreshments in the City Hall Auditorium. Get more info here.

BATH — Maine’s First Ship annual New Year’s Eve party and fundraiser, 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 27 Commercial St., on the Kennebec River, featuring Tom Whitehead’s Rites of Swing. Light fare and cash bar. Price is $20. Tickets available at the door or by calling 442-4343, or at the Bath Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

BELFAST — New Year’s By the Bay 2017, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. NYBB 2017 is a chem-free, family oriented, affordable, cultural celebration of the New Year that takes place mostly in indoor venues within walking distance, showcasing a wide variety of live performances, as well as several dance bands. Admission is by purchasing a NYBB 2017 adult, senior or youth/student button for $20; students in kindergarten through grade 12 or 5-18 years old, $5; under 5, free.

EASTPORT — New Year’s Eve Sardine and Maple Leaf Drop, Friday, Dec. 29- Sunday, Dec. 31, Bank Square, downtown Eastport. From the third story of the Tides Institute & Museum of Art, a giant red maple leaf will be lowered to commemorate the Canadian new year at midnight, Atlantic time (11 pm ET), while the New Year’s Eve Brass Band will play a rousing “O Canada,” (singing along is encouraged). At midnight Eastern time, an 8-foot sardine will take the plunge, as the brass band plays “Auld Lang Syne.” A schedule of events is available here.

FREEPORT — New Year’s Eve “KidNight Celebration,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the flagship store of L.L.Bean, unless otherwise noted. Activities include ice carvings display all day, family adventure walk, 10 a.m.; music and juggling by Robert Clarke, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in camping atrium; festive crafts with local artist Julie Yeo, 11 am.-2 p.m. in kids department; family music by Danny Lion, noon and 2 p.m., camping atrium; geocaching with Outdoor Discover Schools, noon-2 p.m., meeting on Discovery Patio; meet L.L. Bear, noon-2 p.m.; craft making with ArtVan, 3:45-5 p.m., camping atrium; free hot chocolate, 4:15-5:15 p.m.; free concert by Rick Charette and the Bubblegum Band starting at 5:15 p.m.; fireworks, 6 p.m. Morse Street.

GORHAM — New Year Gorham community-wide celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, to welcome 2018. Events include: Matt Roberts Physical Comedy, 8-9 p.m. Gorham High School; Running with Scissors improv show, 6-7 p.m. Gorham High School gymnasium; Gorham Community Chorus, 5-5:30 p.m. Municipal Building council chambers; interactive wildlife encounters, 3:30-4:30 and 5:30-6:30, Gorham Recreation multipurpose room; Mad Science of Maine and Marvels of Motion show, 4-5 and 6-7 p.m., Shaw Gymnasium; singer-songwriter Dean Richardson, 5:30-6:30, GHS cafeteria; Franco-American music with Don Roy Trio, 6-7 p.m., municipal center council chambers; Dana Perkins, 4-4:45 p.m. Activity Room 1 in municipal building and 5:15-5:45 p.m. Shaw Gym; Studio 2 performing 5-6 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., GHS Performing Arts Center; Make and Take NYG party horn, 5-6 p.m. Activity Room 1, municipal building; fireworks finale, 9 p.m., Gorham High School.

YARMOUTH — New Year’s Eve Clam Drop, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, First Universalist Church, 97 Main St. A free family-friendly way to ring in the new year (the clam drops promptly at 7 p.m. EST – midnight GMT) with Steamer, beloved clam mascot, being dropped from the Steeple. Free cookies and hot cocoa included.

