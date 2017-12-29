Search continues for second man wanted in Millinocket homicide

contributed | contributed | BDN contributed | contributed | BDN

Authorities continued to search Friday for the second of two men wanted in connection with a Millinocket homicide last week.

Tony Locklear, 43, formerly of East Millinocket, remained at large for a second day since the arrest of Christopher Murray, 38, on Wednesday in Maxton, North Carolina, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Locklear and Murray are wanted on murder charges in Maine in connection with the shooting of Wayne Lapierre, a well-known Millinocket businessman, who died on Dec. 22 at a Bangor hospital.

Lapierre’s wife, 33-year-old Diem Lapierre, was also injured in the attack at their Millinocket home on Dec. 19, police have said.

State police have declined to provide details of the shooting or what motivated it.

Lapierre grew medical marijuana at several sites and owned property and a construction company in Millinocket.

Locklear was a truck driver for Emery Lee & Sons, a local construction company, and was last employed there in 2014, according to an employee.

A check of the Maine Criminal History Record at maine.gov indicated no criminal convictions for either suspect. A similar North Carolina database also showed no convictions in that state.

Portland police arrested Locklear on Feb. 27, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said Friday. Officers Ian Geib and Jonathan Lackee said they found cocaine base and heroin on Locklear or in his room following his alleged assault of a woman at a Motel 6 shortly after midnight, Martin said.

Murray is being held without bail at the Robeson County Jail in Lumberton, North Carolina. He is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Wednesday at the Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton.

If Murray agrees to waive an extradition hearing, he could be returned to Maine within a week. If he fights extradition to Maine, it could take up to a year for him to be brought to Penobscot County Jail.

BDN Writers Callie Ferguson and Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.