Brunswick firefighter, homeowner hospitalized following Friday blaze

A Brunswick firefighter was taken to Mid Coast Hospital Friday afternoon after falling through a hole while battling a fire on Maquoit Road.

One of two occupants of the home was also taken to Mid Coast with smoke inhalation and burns to their face, Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Maine and Maquoit just after 11 a.m. for a fire with flames showing, Brillant said. Once they arrived on the scene, the discovered the fire at 5 Maquoit Road.

Both occupants got out of the house on their own, Brillant said.

The names of the homeowners were not immediately available.

One Brunswick firefighter was taken to Mid Coast as a precaution after he fell through a trapdoor leading to the basement and landed on his chest.

Brillant said the fire “just went everywhere” due to the old construction of the building. He said the extreme cold left “everything icing up.”

The fire was mostly knocked down by 1:45 p.m.

