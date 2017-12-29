District attorney: Calais shooting suspect had 110 bags of crack in his intestines

Washington County Jail | BDN Washington County Jail | BDN

Washington County Jail | BDN Washington County Jail | BDN

Washington County Jail | BDN Washington County Jail | BDN

Washington County Jail | BDN Washington County Jail | BDN

Washington County Jail | BDN Washington County Jail | BDN

The five men charged with attempted murder after shots were fired from a car in Calais on Wednesday night now face crack trafficking counts as well, according to Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster.

A Baileyville man and four from New York City were arrested after they reportedly opened fire on a man whom police have refused to identify. Their target was not hurt, police said.

The Baileyville man, 27-year-old Stephen Perkins, was found with 110 individually packaged doses of crack stored in his intestines, according to Foster, who handles Washington Country’s drug cases.

The other men, all from the Bronx, were identified as Saul Figueroa, 20; Marcos Luis Figueroa-Frias, 21; Elmer Frias, 26; and Jordan Rodriguez, 24.

All five are now charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, crack cocaine. Perkins also faces a possession charge, Foster said.

Each of the five has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as attempted murder.

Perkins was arrested in Calais after leaping from the car he had been driving. The others were arrested 44 miles away in Brookton, after one of Perkins’ passengers took the wheel and sped off.

All five were arraigned Friday morning via video conference from the Washington County jail in Machias. As of Friday afternoon, none had posted $250,000 cash bail.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.