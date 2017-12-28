UMaine men’s hockey team set for two-game series at RPI

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Time, site: Friday, 4 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m., Houston Field House, Troy, New York

Records: UMaine 8-7-1, RPI 3-11-3

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 7-5, UMaine 4-2 on 11/25/17

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (6 goals, 7 assists), RW Eduards Tralmaks (7 & 5), C Tim Doherty (6 & 6), D Patrick Holway (4 & 8), C Chase Pearson (0 & 11), RW Brendan Robbins (5 & 4), G Rob McGovern (1-4, 4.47 goals-against average, .875 save percentage); RPI — C Jacob Hayhurst (7 & 6), C Evan Tironese (5 & 5), RW Todd Burgess (1 & 8), D Mike Prapavessis (0 & 9), LW Emil Ohrvall (0 & 9), G Linden Marshall (2-6-1, 3.13, .905), G Chase Perry (1-5-2, 3.40, .903)

Game notes: UMaine, which has won the last five meetings, is riding a five-game unbeaten skein (4-0-1). The Black Bears have scored five or more goals in three straight games for the first time since 2006-2007. UMaine has scored at least five goals in seven games which leads Hockey East schools and is one more than all of last season. The Black Bears’ 3.38 goals per game is tied for 10th in the country. UMaine is averaging 15.31 blocks per game, fifth best in the nation. RPI has been in eight games decided by one goal or less and four more that have been decided by two goals. The Engineers are 2-6 at home while UMaine is 3-1 on the road including three straight victories. RPI’s freshmen and sophomores have 67 points (23 & 44), third best in the ECAC. Doherty has a five-game points streak (4 & 3) and Holway is seventh among the country’s defensemen in points per game (0.92) and has a three-game points streak (2 & 5). UMaine is without starting goalie Jeremy Swayman, who is with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.