On Deck, a sports calendar for Dec. 28, 2017

BASEBALL

BANGOR — Hot Stove Baseball to present “An Evening with Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez,” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Gracie Theatre, Husson University. VIP tickets sold out, but general admission tickets for $35 available at Town Square Media’s website and at Damon’s Beverage in Penobscot Plaza in Bangor.

GORHAM — USM Holiday Baseball Clinic featuring Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to noon, conducted by USM head coach Ed Flaherty. Ryan Flaherty will be available for autographs and will also be instructing. Clinic fee is $60, fees go toward team’s spring trip. Contact coach Flaherty 780-5474.

HOULTON — Houlton High School is hosting a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 28, 2018; Houlton head coach Jim Castner will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy; sessions available for players in grades 1-12, limited to seven players per coach; sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning; space is limited, registration is underway; visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

ORONO — The University of Maine Baseball Winter Hitting Clinic will be held in two sessions at Mahaney Dome. Session 2 will be held Saturdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, costing $150. This year’s winter workouts will focus exclusively on hitting and will include 75-90 minutes of hitting instruction. It is recommended that younger players hit 4:30-6 p.m. and older players 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hitting drills will be held in the Mitchell Batting Pavilion and the Mahaney Dome. All aspects of hitting will be touched on from situational awareness to fundamentals of the swing. Each day a specific skill will be worked on. To register please visit https://www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL

BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more information, contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate sessions. There will be a 12-week session held on Sundays at 12:40 p.m. starting in mid-January at the Penobscot Ice Arena located at 90 Acme Rd. Cost is $75. New this year, 3-year-olds skate for $33. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop atgirlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register visit brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

BREWER — All levels of pickleball play are underway at the Brewer Auditorium located on Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through Feb. 27.

HAMPDEN — Pickleball play is scheduled as follows at the Armstrong Tennis Center: Saturday, Dec. 30, open time, all levels, 9 a.m. to noon, $5; Sunday, Dec. 31, open time, all levels, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., $5; Monday, Jan. 1, open time, all levels, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., $5

HAMPDEN — Snowflake Pickleballpalooza (Mixed Doubles Tournament), at Armstrong Tennis Center, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, snow date Saturday, Jan. 27; warmups begin 9 a.m., tournament starts 10 a.m., $25 on day of tournament; round robin format, divisions for 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5-plus players; registration deadline Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018; medals awarded to the first three finishers in each bracket; contact Susan at 207-862-6262 or bdstar@midmaine.com for more information or to schedule a playing partner.

AUGUSTA — A-COPI Winter Blast Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at A-COPI Tennis & Sports Center, 23 Leighton Road, Augusta; warmups start at 8:15 a.m., tournament begins at 9 a.m. for men’s doubles or women’s doubles (depending on which has the most entrants), noon warmups, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. start for other doubles division; $20 per person at the door; divisions for beginners, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0; entry deadline Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at noon; awards to top two places in each division; sign up at USAPA Pickleball website at https://www.usapa.org/iframe/tourney/bracket_list.php?tname=winterblast Participants will be notified by email on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with the order of play; those without email should contact A-COPI directly at 207-213-6286

ROAD RACING

PORTLAND — NRCM’s 10th annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash will be held Sunday, Dec. 31; walk or run a 5K, plunge into the Atlantic Ocean, or both; 5K registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Back Cove Parking lot, race begins at 11 a.m.; dip set for noon at East End Beach. A shuttle will return participants to the Back Cove parking lot after the dip. The non-refundable registration fee to dip, dash, or both is $35.

WESTBROOK — Robert Burns 10K, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 9:30 a.m., $25 fee, begins and ends at Westbrook Community Center. The race celebrates Robert Burns the national poet hero of Scotland. Proceeds benefit Westbrooks alternative education program. For more info or to register, visit www.robertburns10k.com