Kabul blasts kill at least 40 people, injure dozens gathered at Shiite cultural center

KABUL, Afghanistan — A series of explosions followed by a suicide blast at a gathering inside a Shiite cultural center killed at least 40 people and wounded dozens more in the capital Thursday, residents and officials said, in the latest sign of rising violence in the city.

Hospital officials and residents said the toll from the blast, which happened in the compound of Afghan Voice news agency in the Shiite-dominated part of Kabul’s southwestern area, could increase.

Scores of people were present at the compound, where the pro-Iranian cultural center is located. The gathering marked the December 1979 anniversary of the invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union.

One government official put the number of those killed to more than 50, adding 100 were wounded.

Residents said two explosions, possibly hand grenades, were heard. As people gathered from those initial bursts, a bigger blast shook the compound.

When victims were being transported to a hospital, one attacker hurled a hand grenade at them, some witnesses said.

Most of the victims were either educated young people or children who took religious classes at the cultural center, family members of the victims said.

Among them was Said Andleb, who had graduated from university a day earlier. Several journalists were among the wounded, officials said.

“My son, 12 years old, was killed in the attack. My nephew was also there, and he has gone missing,” Ghulam Hussein, a weeping father, told reporters at a hospital.

The Taliban immediately said the group, which leads the insurgency against the Afghan government and foreign troops, was not behind the incident.

Suspicion fell on the Islamic State group, which has carried out a series of deadly attacks against Shiites in Kabul since last year.

In the face of rising attacks by the Islamic State group against the Shiites, President Ashraf Ghani’s embattled government has recently stepped up security measures for Shiite mosques by providing guns and funds for the community’s protection. The initiatives were arranged by the followers of the sect itself.

The presidential palace said in a statement that Thursday’s attack was a “crime against humanity” and an “unforgivable act.”

The attack comes weeks after Ghani said the Islamic State group, which emerged in Afghanistan in late 2014, “was on the run” in the country following a recent series of joint offensives with U.S.-led troops.

One of his Ghani’s aides, Haroon Chakhansuri, said “the defeated enemies of Afghanistan cannot stop us from having a prosperous country.

“Such barbaric attacks on civilians will increase public anger towards the enemies and will further strengthen our unity and resolute for having prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

