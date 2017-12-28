Recovered body believed to be missing Baldwin woman

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

Police have recovered the body they believe is a missing Baldwin woman.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they believe a body found on Wednesday is Lawrene Alexander, 59, whose last reported contact with anyone was around Dec. 20.

The state medical examiner’s office is determining the manner and cause of death, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating the case, police said.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public on Facebook for any information that would help them search for Alexander, who was last seen in the Baldwin area. At that time, it was unknown if she had gone missing on foot or in a vehicle, the post said.

