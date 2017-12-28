Animals seized from Maine farm for second time this month

Kevin Bennett | BDN Kevin Bennett | BDN

State officials seized as many as 73 animals allegedly living in inhumane conditions Thursday at a family farm in Sorrento.

It was the second seizure there this month.

The court-approved raid at the Fuller Road farm came in response to an inspection last week, not Thursday’s subzero temperatures, said Liam Hughes, director of the state’s animal welfare program.

Veterinarians are evaluating for possible malnutrition of one alpaca sheep, two calves, four piglets, three goats, 10 rabbits and 40 to 50 poultry. Three dead birds also were collected, Hughes said.

Thursday’s raid resulted from conditions similar to those that prompted the seizure of 44 other animals from the farm on Dec. 5. In both cases, the animals were living in mud and their own feces, Hughes said.

Summonses for eight counts of criminal cruelty to animals have been issued in connection to December’s enforcement. Hughes said he did not know whether the summonses went to farm owner Marc Calcia.

Calcia said Thursday that he continues to try to comply with state enforcement standards but is receiving conflicting and vague advice from state officials.

“I think I am doing what they want, but it’s all guesswork,” said Calcia, who also delivers newspapers for the Bangor Daily News.

Five other summons for animal cruelty were issued in August, Hughes said. His office and the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office have been working together on the case. Officials from that office could not be reached on Thursday.

Calcia’s farm is licensed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a piggery and is inspected a half dozen times a year, he has said.

