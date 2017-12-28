Five men charged with attempted murder after 44-mile police chase

Four men who led police on a high-speed, 44-mile chase through Washington County on Wednesday night — and a fifth who fled earlier on foot — have been charged with attempted murder, according to police.

Around 11 p.m., shots were fired at a local man outside the Calais Motor Inn on Barker Street from a car containing the five — a Baileyville man and the others from the Bronx borough of New York City, according to Calais Police Chief David Randall.

When police stopped the car in town, the driver allegedly ran off, turning over the wheel to a passenger who sped off and led police north to Brookton, where the four people in the car were arrested.

The five were identified as Stephen Perkins, 27, of Baileyville; Marcos Luis Figueroa-Frias, 21, of the Bronx; Elmer Frias, 26, of the Bronx; Jordan Rodriguez, 24, of the Bronx; and Saul Figueroa, 20, of the Bronx.

All five are charged aggravated attempted murder. More charges are expected. Calais Police, Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement are continuing to investigate the incident, Randall said.

The alleged target of the Wednesday shooting was a Calais man whose identity is being withheld by police. He was not injured. He told police that two men had fired at him, Randall said. A .45-semi-automatic handgun was found on the street near the shooting, he said.

Police responded to the shooting after they received a report of gunshots. The suspected gunmen’s car was stopped at a traffic circle in Calais. Perkins, who had been driving, immediately ran off. One of his passengers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off at high speed, Randall said.

Perkins was chased and arrested, while three cruisers pursued the car. It “apparently skidded out on a curb” in Brookton, and all four men took off on foot in different directions, Randall said.

Police spent until about 1 a.m. locating and arresting them “one by one,” he said. They were held overnight at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Baileyville before being taken to the Washington County Jail in Machias.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.