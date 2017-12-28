Vanity Fair: Video mocking Hillary Clinton ‘missed the mark’

Seth Wenig | AP | BDN Seth Wenig | AP | BDN

Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions to Clinton.

Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.