Possible meteor alarms many in New England, Canada

People across New England are talking about the fireball in the sky.

Christopher Rideout was driving home from work with a co-worker along Route 114 in Standish when he saw what he described as a very large ball of fire shooting out of the sky.

Many people from across New England and Canada claimed on social media to have seen the same thing.

Rideout said it appeared to have a red tint. He said it looked so big and close that he believes it landed somewhere in Maine, possibly in Sebago Lake. He even called the police because he was concerned.

“Definitely was not expecting to see this giant object on fire falling from the sky,” Rideout said. “And it felt kind of crazy at first, and felt crazy falling 911 about it, but you know we didn’t know where it was going. It was very large. Never thought we’d see that.”

Rideout said police told him several other people had called to report the same object in the sky, and police even went to check it out.

