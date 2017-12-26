Politics
Obamacare coverage in New Hampshire passes 50,000

By AP
Jon Elswick | AP | BDN
The HealthCare.gov website is photographed in Washington on Dec. 15, 2017.

An organization that helps people understand the Obama-era health care law and connects them with resources says more than 50,000 New Hampshire residents enrolled in a plan for 2018 during the shortened sign-up period that ended Dec. 15.

Covering New Hampshire says the total of 50,275 includes people who renewed coverage from 2017 or got coverage for the first time. About 20,000 customers of Minuteman Health, which isn’t offering plans for 2018, have until March 1 to select a new plan.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says more than 8.8 million people enrolled in the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website, 96 percent of the total last year. That exceeds what experts thought was possible after another year of political battles, rising premiums and insurer exits.

