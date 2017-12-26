Mid-Maine
Police searching for suspect who robbed Unity store on Christmas Eve

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Updated:
Waldo County Sheriff's Office | BDN
The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says this man is suspected of displaying a handgun and robbing the Unity Family Dollar on Christmas Eve. Detectives continue to investigate and no arrest has been made.

Police in Waldo County are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Family Dollar store in Unity on Christmas Eve while brandishing a gun.

The man, wearing head-to-toe dark clothing and a mask covering his face, entered the store shortly before 7:30 p.m. He reportedly showed the cashier a handgun and demanded money from the register, according to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and called police after the man left.

Police brought in a tracking dog to try to sniff out the suspect, but the dog couldn’t keep the track.

The suspect is believed to be a white men, about 5-foot-8, with a thin build. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Trundy.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

