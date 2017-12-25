Christmas Day meal at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

Greater Bangor’s less fortunate gathered on Christmas Day at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, where they settled down to a lovingly prepared Christmas dinner.

Thanks to the donations of time and food from the community, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter was able to make available a warm and lovingly prepared Christmas dinner for those less fortunate.

“We’re really grateful to the community because these guys need the basics,” said Matthew Richardson, an aid at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

“It is the spirit the season … being selfless and giving. If I can do anything to help make someone’s life a little bit easier, that makes it worth it at the end of the day.”