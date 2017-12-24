New Hampshire woman dies after being hit by car, police say

KEENE, New Hampshire — Police in a New Hampshire community say a 58-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in Keene.

Just before midnight Saturday, Keene police were called to the intersection of Washington and Woodbury streets where they found the victim, Noreen Whippie of Keene, in the roadway.

Whippie was taken to the Cheshire Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

Whippie was hit by a car driven by 28-year-old Bryan Bennett of Keene.

The investigation is continuing. Police say it does not appear that speed or alcohol use by the driver were factors in the incident.

