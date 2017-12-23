Free Christmas Day dinners

The following organizations will offer free meals to the public on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25:

AUGUSTA — Community Christmas Day Dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church (formerly Prince of Peace), 209 Eastern Ave. Free turkey dinner, vegetables and pie for dessert.

BANGOR — Lunch, 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main St.

BANGOR — Christmas meal, 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at Hope House Health and Living Center, 179 Corporate Drive.

BELFAST — The eighth annual free Community Christmas dinner will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 25, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, East Belfast. The menu will include turkey and all the fixings, ham, rolls, beverages and pie for dessert.

BERWICK— Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Christmas meal, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 12 Tenney Way. 207-725-2716

BOOTHBAY HARBOR— American Legion Post 36 Christmas Dinner, noon, Monday, Dec. 25, 25 Industrial Park. Reservations recommended; transportation may be available. call Barbara House at 633-7195 for availability.

CAMDEN— Camden Community Christmas Brunch, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25, Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St. The brunch is free, but by reservation only. Call (207) 542-0360 to make a reservation.

KENNEBEC — Community Harvest Noel dinner, 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road. For reservation or to volunteer, call 967-1911.

LEWISTON — Christmas dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, Hope Haven Gospel Mission, 209 Lincoln St. Call 783-6086 for delivery to shut-ins.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Free Christmas dinner, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at George Bunten American Legion Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave. Contact Renda Guild at 931-7338, Rose Darling at 491-2831, or Debbie Breton at 897-5095 if planning to attend or need a meal delivered.

OXFORD — Christmas luncheon with turkey and ham, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, Grace Fellowship Church, 10 Poplar St. 539-4940.

PRESQUE ISLE — Christmas Dinner, 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 at Presque Isle Elks Lodge, 508 Main St. Includes five-course meal, entertainment, parting gifts, and any necessary transportation to and from the Lodge. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Menu includes turkey, ham, soup, rolls and pie. If transportation is needed, please call the Elks Lodge at 764-0985, before Christmas Day if possible.

ROCKLAND — 28th annual Christmas Day community dinner, 12 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, corner of White and Limerock streets. Features appetizers donated by area restaurants, followed by roasted turkey donated by Mainely Poultry, with all the trimmings, and an array of delicious desserts made by area restaurants. The meal is free to the public; all are welcome. If you would like to help out on Christmas Day at St. Peter’s, contact the Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 594-4523, info@adasyoshuron.org.

SACO — Christmas meal 1-3 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Traditions Restaurant, 162 Main St. By reservation only or for delivery, call 282-9373.

SANFORD — Open house with free Christmas meal, 1 p.m. Christmas Day, Veterans of Foreign War Post 9935, 1 Hutchinson St. For information, call 324-1142.

WATERVILLE — Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, Waterville Elks Lodge 905, 76 Industrial St.

WESTBROOK— Community Christmas dinner, 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. There is no charge for the meal. Takeout meals are also available. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 810 Main St. 854-9157.

