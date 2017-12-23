Portland
Non-stop flights to Chicago coming to Portland

The Associated Press
Seth Koenig | BDN
Passengers wait to board their flights at Portland International Jetport in this 2013 Bangor Daily News file photo.

PORTLAND, Maine — The biggest airport in Maine is going to start offering non-stop service to Chicago in the middle of next year.

The Portland International Jetport says American Airlines will start service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on June 7. American Airlines is the largest carrier at the Portland airport.

The airport says the service will be operated twice daily. American also provides service to Charlotte, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. from Portland. It announced last month that service to New York LaGuardia will begin on April 3.

 

