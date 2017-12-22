Lawsuit proceeds over Vermont school’s change of Confederate name

Wikipedia Commons | BDN Wikipedia Commons | BDN

A lawsuit against the South Burlington School District over the high school’s mascot name change will proceed.

The Burlington Free Press reports Judge Robert Mello denied the district’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of South Burlington residents.

In February, the school board voted unanimously to drop the “Rebel” school nickname because of previous connections to the Confederacy. Students later chose to adopt “Wolves” as the new mascot name.

Some alumni and parents had argued that the board should have waited for a public vote before they proceeded with a name change.

Mello wrote that school officials can’t deny the electorate from instructing them through special ballot items.

An attorney for South Burlington School District says the district is considering an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

